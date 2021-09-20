CCSO: Man shot in leg after assaulting woman

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two men were arrested after a domestic violence incident in Clark County on Sunday evening.

According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, 47-year-old John Little was shot by 30-year-old Scott Green during a domestic violence incident involving a woman at a home on Northeast 72nd Avenue. The woman was not shot, but CCSO says Little assaulted and injured her.

CCSO says Green shot Little in the leg around 7:30 p.m. Little then fled the scene in a car, which was stopped by deputies a short ways away.

Little was hospitalized for the gunshot wound before being arrested on domestic violence charges. Meanwhile, Green was arrested and booked for assault.