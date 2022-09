PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A late-night shooting in Northeast Portland on Monday sent a man to the hospital, officials said.

The shooting happened shortly after 10 p.m. off Northeast Halsey Street near 40th Avenue.

After finding the victim, Portland police said officers began giving him medical aid, with one officer applying a tourniquet. The man was then taken to a nearby hospital.

Police said no immediate arrests were made.