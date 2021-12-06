Man shot in leg in a SE Portland apartment’s parking lot

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was shot in the leg Monday morning in an apartment parking lot in Southeast Portland, according to officials.

The Portland Police Bureau’s East Precinct received a report of a shooting at 4:25 a.m. at Southeast Powell Boulevard. When they arrived they found a man with a gunshot, which officials said was not life threatening. Police applied a tourniquet to the wound before the man was taken to the hospital.

Officials said the male suspect stayed at the scene and was detained by officers.

An investigation is underway.

According to PPB, there has been 1,197 shootings and 361 people have been hurt by gunfire in 2021, excluding any shootings that happened from December 3 to December 6.