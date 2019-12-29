Man shot in Mill Park neighborhood, no arrests made

A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was shot near SE Salmon Street and SE 127th Avenue Saturday evening, said Portland Police.

Portland East Precinct officers responded to a report of gunfire at approximately 5:38 p.m. When officers got to the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, said police.

Portland Police Bureau has the scene secured—a stretch of SE Salmon Street has been closed to traffic. The Gun Violence Reduction Team is assisting with the investigation. So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the non-emergency line at (503) 823-3333.

KOIN 6 News has a crew on the scene.