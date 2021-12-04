Man shot in N. Portland, dies in car at crash scene

Police believe the man was shot in the 1000 block of North Anchor Way

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who was likely shot at one North Portland location died despite lifesaving efforts by police and paramedics early Saturday night, authorities said.

Around 6 p.m. a car pulled up to an unrelated accident scene at North Marine Drive and Force Avenue and told the officer the man — who was in the car — had been shot. Though other police and paramedics quickly arrived, the man died from his injuries.

Police believe the man was shot in the 1000 block of North Anchor Way. The circumstances around that shooting are not known at this time.

No one has been arrested but the case is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact PPB Detective Tony Merrill at 503.823.4033 or Detective Brian Sims, 503.823.2079.

