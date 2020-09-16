Man shot in N Portland, no suspect arrested

No suspect has been arrested at this time

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in north Portland late Tuesday night.

Police received a report of a shooting at the 600 block of North Fremont Street shortly after 11 p.m. Once officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg. After a tourniquet was applied, the man was quickly sent to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. There is no word on his current status.

Police said no suspect has been arrested at this time. They did not give any further details.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503.823.3333.