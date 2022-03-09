PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man realized he had been shot while reporting a shooting in Northeast Portland late Sunday night, according to Portland police.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m., the man approached a police car to report he had been shot at. The police car was near NE Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Shaver Street.

While the man was telling police about the shooting on North Gantenbein Avenue., police said an officer noticed the man had what appeared to be a bullet wound to his head.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, and officials said he has since been released.

Police have not yet found a suspect.