Man shot in North Portland’s Piedmont neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was shot late Friday morning in North Portland’s Piedmont neighborhood, police said.

Officers responded the 300 block of N. Lombard Street at about 11:45 a.m.

A man who had been shot was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Member of the Enhanced Community Safety Team responded to help with the investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 21-108858. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Oregon.