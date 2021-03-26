Man shot in SE Portland, family member arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was rushed to a hospital after being shot by a family member early Friday morning in Southeast Portland, police said.

Officers responded to the shooting just before 1 a.m. in the 13400 block of SE Division Street. They found a man with gunshot wounds and he was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, according to the Portland Police Bureau. He is expected to survive.

Police said the person accused of shooting the man was found nearby. Jamarea M. Ford was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center. The 25-year-old faces a charge of first-degree domestic violence assault.