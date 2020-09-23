Man shot in SE Portland, investigation underway

This was the third shooting of the evening

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Southeast Portland on Tuesday night.

Police were called to the 12300 block of Southeast Kelly Street on reports of a shooting shortly before 10 p.m. Once they arrived, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. Police say the victim was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance. He is expected to survive.

No suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting. This was the third out of four total shootings in Portland overnight.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call assault detectives at 503.823.0400.