Man shot in the foot in Woodlawn neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was hospitalized after being shot in the foot overnight in Northeast Portland’s Woodlawn neighborhood, police say.

The incident occurred around 2:50 a.m. at Northeast Rosa Parks Way near Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard Thursday morning. When police arrived at the scene, they discovered the injured man who was then rushed to a nearby hospital.

The victim’s current status is unknown.

There are no details on what led up to the shooting. Police say the man was shot by an unknown suspect.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call the non-emergency line at 503.823.3333.