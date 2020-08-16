Man shot in the leg in Irvington neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A shooting in the Irvington neighborhood sent one person to the hospital with a gunshot wound Sunday afternoon, said police.

Officers were called out to NE Knott Street at NE 7th Avenue around 12:45 p.m. after the shooting was reported. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the leg. Police described the injury as non-life-threatening after the victim was taken to the hospital.

The investigation indicated that it was a drive-by shooting and the suspects involved drove off before police arrived. They have not been identified.

Authorities said there were numerous people in the area at the time of the shooting and has asked that anyone with information about the incident call the police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333. Anyone who would like to remain anonymous can submit a tip through Crime Stoppers of Oregon at 503-823-HELP (4357).

