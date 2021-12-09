Man shot in torso in SW Portland, no arrests made

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the torso Thursday morning in Southwest Portland, police said.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded to a report of a shooting around 10:31 a.m. near the corner of SW 14th Avenue and Columbia Street.

Police said the unnamed man’s injuries were not life-threatening, although the bullet hit an office building window after hitting him. PPB said no one in the office was hurt.

The shooter fled the scene and no arrests have been made, according to PPB. Authorities are investigating.