PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was found shot Sunday night in Vancouver and the suspect has not been caught.

The Vancouver Police Department responded at around 6:20 p.m. to reports of a shooting. When police arrived, they say they found a man with a gunshot wound.

Witnesses at the scene say they saw two men sitting in a car in a physical altercation, according to police, with one man getting out of the car and reaching back in, shooting the other. The suspect then fled the scene.

Responding officers provided emergency medical treatment to the victim until he was taken to a nearby hospital. The victim’s current condition is unclear.

The suspect was described as a Black male, somewhere between 5’7″ and 5’10”.

The investigation is ongoing.