PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One man was shot late Friday night in Woodburn as police continue to look for the suspected shooter.

The sound of gunfire brought police to the area of North 2nd and Harrison Street in Woodburn shortly before midnight, police said. Officers found one man wounded and quickly got him to a hospital.

The man is said to be in “stable condition.”

Investigators have not released any information about a potential suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact Woodburn PD at 503.982.2345.