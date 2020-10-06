Hotel room shooting leaves 1 injured in downtown Portland

The victim was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man is seriously injured after being shot in a hotel room overnight in downtown Portland, according to authorities.

Portland police were called to a shooting at the Marriott Hotel on Southwest Naito Parkway and Columbia around 1 a.m. on Tuesday. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man with gunshot wounds.

The victim was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. There is no word on his current condition.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time. Parts of the hotel are closed off as officials continue to investigate.

This is a developing story. KOIN 6 News will provide updates when new information is available.