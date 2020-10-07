Man shot, killed by police in domestic disturbance identified

The scene of a shooting in the 2600 block of T Street in Vancouver. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man who was shot and killed by Vancouver police late Sunday night during an apparent domestic violence incident has been identified.

The man was identified as 41-year-old Andrew Williams of Portland, according to the Clark County Medical Examiner’s office. The CCME’s office determined his cause of death to be a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The incident unfolded around 11:15 p.m. on October 4 when police were called to an apartment in the 2600 block of T Street after reports of an assault with a weapon. They learned Williams forced his way into an apartment and allegedly stabbed his girlfriend, officials said.

Several people inside the apartment managed to get Williams outside, where he faced off against officers. After he refused to drop his weapon, police say two officers fired their guns.

Williams was rushed to an area hospital as were four other people: the woman who was stabbed and 3 people who police said struggled with the man while he was still inside the apartment.

Those four people were treated and released from a hospital the next day, police said. Williams, however, succumbed to his injuries.

The two officers involved, whose names have not yet been released, have been placed on critical incident leave — standard protocol in these situations.

This is an ongoing investigation. KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.