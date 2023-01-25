PPB says Gregory W. Newman was killed in SE Portland on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. (PPB)

Authorities say that Gregory W. Newman, 45, died from a gunshot wound to his chest.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police identified the victim of a recent fatal shooting in the Montavilla neighborhood on Wednesday.

Authorities say that Gregory W. Newman, 45, died from a gunshot wound to his chest and ruled his death a homicide.

The shooting happened near Southeast Taylor Street and Southeast 85th Avenue around 2 a.m. Friday. Police say Newman was dead when officers arrived at the scene.

The suspect, Christopher A. Grohs, 38, was arrested on charges of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon, according to PPB.