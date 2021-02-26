Man shot, killed in Piedmont neighborhood park

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was shot and killed at a park in Portland’s Piedmont neighborhood on Thursday night.

Police responded to reports of shots fire at Farragut Park just before 11 p.m. They arrived to find a man with gunshot wounds, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made. Police have not given ant suspect information, but say more information will be released when it is appropriate.

This is an ongoing homicide investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Michael Greenlee Michael.Greenlee@portlandoregon.gov, 503.823.0871 or Detective Brad Clifton Brad.Clifton@portlandoregon.gov, 503.823.0696.