Clarence Smith was shot and killed in Old Town on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 (Courtesy: smith’s family).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau publicly identified the man shot and killed in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood a week ago.

In a release, PPB confirmed that 70-year-old Clarence Smith was the victim of Friday night’s shooting. The state medical examiner confirmed Smith’s death was a homicide by gunshot.

On Friday, Aug. 26, officers arrived at NW 6th Avenue and Flanders Street where they found Smith who had been shot. Smith was taken to a nearby hospital, where authorities say he ultimately died.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Detective Scott Broughton at 503-823-3774 or at Scott.Broughton@police.portlandoregon.gov or Detective Michael Schmerber Michael.Schmerber@police.portlandoregon.gov. Reference case number 22-230445.