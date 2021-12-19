1 dead after shooting outside bar in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was shot and killed early Sunday morning in the Mt. Scott-Arleta neighborhood, police said.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded to a report of someone shot outside a bar around 2:08 a.m. near the corner of Southeast Foster Road and Harold Street. When they arrived, police said they found a man dead.

There were no arrests reported.

Police said they believe some witnesses left the area before speaking to authorities. PPB asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective Brian Sims at 503.823.2079 or Detective Tony Merill at 503-823-4033.

PPB did not immediately release any further details about the shooting or the victim.