PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person was shot and killed in the Eliot neighborhood late Monday night, police said.

Around 11 p.m., Portland police responded to the scene at the intersection of Northeast Ivy Street and Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Officers said when they arrived, they found one man dead.

The intersection is now reopened after police closed it off for an investigation.

Officials have not released the identity of the victim at this time.