Man shot, killed overnight in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was shot to death in Southeast Portland overnight, officials said.

At midnight, Portland police got the call of a man being shot near Southeast 124th Avenue and Powell Boulevard.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where police say he later died.

That area of Powell near 124th is blocked off as they investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Brian Sims at Brian.Sims@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-2079 or Detective Tony Merrill at Anthony.Merrill@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-4033. The case number is 22-41687.

After record-high shooting deaths reported in 2021 — and four shooting deaths just last week the gun violence problem continues to plague Portland.