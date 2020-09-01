Man shot multiple times in Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood

Portland police officers responded to reports of gunfire at in the 13000 block of SE Powell Boulevard, Aug. 31, 2020. (KOIN)

Portland police said they applied a tourniquet to the victim's leg

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was shot multiple times Monday evening in Southeast Portland’s Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood, police said.

Portland police officers responded to reports of gunfire at 4 p.m. in the 13000 block of SE Powell Boulevard. They found a man with multiple gunshot wounds and applied a tourniquet to his leg, the Portland Police Bureau said.

He was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries and his condition is unknown at this time.

SE Powell Boulevard was closed for about two hours for an investigation.

Anyone with information or video of the shooting is asked to contact the Portland Police Detective Division at 503-823-0400 or crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 20-268575.