PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was hospitalized after police said he was shot multiple times while driving a car in Northeast Portland late Wednesday afternoon.

Portland police responded to the reported shooting on Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast 122nd Avenue around 5:15 p.m.

The man was rushed to a hospital but is expected to survive, according to police.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene before officers arrived. PPB did not release a description of the suspect.

An investigation is underway.