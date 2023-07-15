PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman faces 2 felony charges after allegedly shooting a man on a walking trail at Salish Ponds Park in Fairview, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said.

Shots were reported just before 6 p.m. Friday. Deputies arrived and found a wounded man, who was then rushed to a hospital for treatment. Authorities did not release his condition.

Alexandria Streeter was then arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail. The 32-year-old faces assault-domestic violence and unlawful use of a weapon charges.

The investigation continues. No further information is available at this time.