Man shot, paralyzed; Blue sedan seen on video

The occupants of this blue sedan are wanted in connection with a May 30, 2020 shooting on SE Water Avenue in Portland. Released June 24, 2020 (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Surveillance video released Wednesday shows a speeding blue sedan believed to be involved in a May 30 shooting under the Hawthorne Bridge that left one man paralyzed.

The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. in the 1500 block of SE Water Avenue, police said. Investigators said 3 men were approached by 3 other men while crossing the Hawthorne Bridge to the east side. There was a brief encounter and the victims walked down the staircase toward Southeast Water.

The other 3 men got into a blue sedan, police said, then began chasing them down and firing shots. At least one shot hit one of the victims, paralyzing him instantly, investigators said.

Authorities released the 38-second surveillance video that shows the blue sedan drive into and out of the frame. As many as 8 shots are heard in 11 seconds before the sedan speeds out the way it arrived.

PPB Detective Jeffery Pontius is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact him via email: Jeffery.Pontius@portlandoregon.gov