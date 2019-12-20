Man shot ‘several’ times in Salem

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was shot several times early Friday morning in Salem, according to local police.

A shooting was reported on 37th Ave SE around 4 a.m. Friday and police arrived to find a man with multiple gun shot wounds. Medics took him to the ER. Salem Police described the victim’s injuries as “non-life threatening.”

The suspect ran from the scene before police arrived, but he later called police to turn himself in. He was arrested without further incident, said police. His identity has not yet been released.