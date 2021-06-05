Man shot several times in SE Portland; police seek suspect

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who was shot several times in Southeast Portland Friday night is expected to survive, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Officers were dispatched to the area near the 8400 block of SE Lafayette Steet just after 8 p.m. One male victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds, according to PPB.

“Officers performed lifesaving measures until paramedics arrived and took over patient care,” PPB said Saturday. “The victim was transported to a hospital via ambulance. His injuries were determined to be serious, but he is expected to survive.”

Police said no arrests have been made nor has any suspect information been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact PPB.