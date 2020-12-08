Man shot to death in Kelso driveway; suspect arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was shot to death in the driveway of a home in Kelso Monday morning, and the suspect was taken into custody about 4 hours later after witnesses helped police with both location and identity.

Emergency dispatchers were called at 8:17 a.m. about a shooting in the 100 block of Shadywood Lane. When Cowlitz County deputies arrived they found the man “with obvious gunshot wounds.” Detectives talked with witnesses who provided key information in the early investigation.

A drone and K-9 teams began a search and residents in the area were notified. About 11:30 a.m., a tip was provided that the suspect was walking on Weyerhauser timberland behind Shadywood Lane.

Searchers found the suspect, who was taken into custody.

Neither the name of the victim nor the suspect were released at this time. The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Troy Lee at 360.577.3092.