One person was shot and killed at NE 1st and Hancock in Portland, February 11, 2023 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man shot and killed during broad daylight in Portland’s Eliot neighborhood on Saturday, Feb. 11 has been identified.

An autopsy confirmed 41-year-old Torn Saephan’s death was a homicide by gunshot, according to Portland police.

Saephan was found deceased near the corner of Northeast First Avenue and Northeast Hancock Street around 2 p.m. on Feb. 11.

On the day of the shooting, a neighbor told KOIN 6 that he was relaxing at his home when heard the gunshot.

“I was just on the couch and I heard a pop. I stood up and turned around and I saw the deceased fall to the ground, and the shooter get away,” said Gunnar Peterson.

PPB said no immediate arrests were made.