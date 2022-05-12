Sircharles Marc Anthony Jones was shot to death near a hotel on Friday, May 6.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man found shot to death near a South Portland hotel on Friday has been identified.

Portland police named 22-year-old Sircharles Marc Anthony Jones as the shooting victim on Thursday afternoon. A Medical Examiner confirmed Jones’ cause of death to be homicide by a gunshot wound.

He was reportedly working as a security guard when he was shot.

Jones was first found around 3 a.m. on Friday, May 6, near the Marriott hotel on S River Parkway and Moody Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Jones already deceased in a vehicle.

A KOIN 6 News crew at the scene said evidence markers were scattered around the vehicle.

The area near the shooting was blocked off for the entire morning as authorities processed evidence such as bullet casings and examined two cars involved — one struck with bullets, and a shattered window.

On Friday, police said no arrests have been made and no suspects were immediately found. No further information has since been released.