PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was found dead in the parking lot of a bar in Hillsboro on Monday morning.

Hillsboro Police said they responded to reports of a shooting at 12:49 a.m. at the Mystery Bar at 1823 SE TV Hwy.

Officers found a 40-year-old man dead in the parking lot when they arrived.

Suspects had fled the scene already. Detectives believe the shooting was a ‘directed attack’ and the public is not at risk.

The investigation is active and ongoing.