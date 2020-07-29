Man shot twice in NE Portland, rushed to hospital

Crime

His condition is unknown at this time

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:
siren colors generic_271420

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot twice in northeast Portland early Wednesday morning, according to police.

The shooting occurred at Northeast Prescott Street shortly before 2 a.m. When police arrived at the scene, they found the victim with two gunshot wounds to his leg. He was then sent to a nearby hospital in an ambulance.

His condition is unknown at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to contact the Portland Police Bureau’s non-emergency line at 503.823.3333.

This is the second shooting in NE Portland within a matter of hours.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss