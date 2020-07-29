Man shot twice in NE Portland, rushed to hospital

His condition is unknown at this time

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot twice in northeast Portland early Wednesday morning, according to police.

The shooting occurred at Northeast Prescott Street shortly before 2 a.m. When police arrived at the scene, they found the victim with two gunshot wounds to his leg. He was then sent to a nearby hospital in an ambulance.

His condition is unknown at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to contact the Portland Police Bureau’s non-emergency line at 503.823.3333.

This is the second shooting in NE Portland within a matter of hours.