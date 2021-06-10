Man shot while confronting suspect breaking car windows

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was injured in a shooting near Rocky Butte early Thursday morning.

Shortly before 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, a man reportedly confronted someone possibly breaking his car windows near the 3500 block of Northeast Rocky Butte Road. Police say the suspect then fired shots off, striking the victim once.

The victim was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No other information about the victim or about the suspect has been released at this time. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Portland Police Bureau.