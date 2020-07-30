Man shot while visiting memorial of slain 22-year-old

Police are still looking for suspects

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person was shot overnight while visiting the memorial of another shooting victim in Northeast Portland.

Police say the shooting occurred around 11:20 p.m. on Northeast Dekum Street near Northeast 8th Avenue and Woodlawn Park. It’s the same spot of Tuesday night’s shooting — which killed 22-year-old Jordan Lee Louis.

Officers tell us the victim in Wednesday night’s shooting was hit in the leg. He was taken to the hospital but there is no word on his current condition.

Police are still looking for suspects.

NE Dekum Street from NE 8th Avenue to NE Durham Avenue was closed to all traffic as officers secured the crime scene. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call the non-emergency line at 503.823.3333.