Man shot, wounded in SE Portland; no arrests made

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was shot and wounded in Southeast Portland Tuesday evening, said local police.

East Precinct officers responded to a report of gunfire on the 2600-block of SE 119th Street just before 6 p.m. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound at the scene. He was taken to the hospital, however, his condition is unknown at this time.

No arrests have been reported. Police have not yet released a description of the suspect, and said their investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.