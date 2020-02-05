Live Now
CBSN: President Trump’s State of the Union speech

Man shot, wounded in SE Portland; no arrests made

Crime

No arrests have been made

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Portland Police are at the scene of a shooting on SE 119th Street. February 4, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was shot and wounded in Southeast Portland Tuesday evening, said local police.

East Precinct officers responded to a report of gunfire on the 2600-block of SE 119th Street just before 6 p.m. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound at the scene. He was taken to the hospital, however, his condition is unknown at this time.

No arrests have been reported. Police have not yet released a description of the suspect, and said their investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget