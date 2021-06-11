Man shows up during fire investigation, arrested for arson

Robert Seaman allegedly confessed at the scene

Robert Seaman, June 11, 2021 (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 65-year-old man who allegedly confessed to starting a fire that destroyed a Southeast Portland home now faces arson charges.

Robert Seaman was arrested when he came back to the scene on SE 129th as investigators were looking into the fire, Portland police said. Seaman allegedly confessed to the investigators at the scene.

The fire was so intense it broke windows on a neighbor’s house and forced firefighters to battle the blaze from the outside. No one was home, no injuries were reported but the home is a total loss.

