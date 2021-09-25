Man slain in NW Portland eatery ‘not the intended target’

Jacob Knight-Vasquez was shot to death at the Silver Dollar Pizza in NW Portland on September 24, 2021. (Undated photo, family via PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man shot to death in a Northwest Portland pizza shop in the early hours of Friday was likely not the intended target of the shooting, police said.

“We do not believe this was a random act where somebody walked by and started shooting,” Sgt. Kevin Allen told KOIN 6 News on Friday.

Jacob Knight-Vasquez was struck by a bullet when a gunman started shooting through the front entrance of Silver Dollar Pizza at NW 21st and Glisan in Nob Hill around 2 a.m. Friday. Owner Sam Macbale told KOIN 6 News the shooter — who remains at large — was not inside and was not a customer.

Knight-Vasquez was 34.

Investigators said they believe the shooter fired into the popular sports bar from the outside, killing Knight-Vasquez and wounding 2 other men. The suspect then fled west on NW Glisan Street, police said.

One wounded man was rushed by ambulance to an area hospital and the third was taken to the hospital in a private car.

“There was no fight or argument inside the place,” Macbale said. “It was completely out of the blue. A guy was walking by and was shooting, in fact, from this door.”

This is the 48th death from gun violence in Portland so far in 2021, by far the most of the 64 homicides in the city.

Investigators are asking businesses and residents in the area to check their surveillance footage to see if anyone has footage of someone walking or driving in that area around 2 a.m. Friday.