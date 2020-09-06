Man slain in Woodburn, shooter at large

Crime

Shooting reported around 11:45 p.m. Satuday in 200 block of Oswald Street

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic woodburn police 03232015_136807

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was shot to death late Saturday night in Woodburn and the shooter remains at large, police said Sunday.

The shooting was reported around 11:45 p.m. in the 200 block of Oswald Street. When police arrived they found a man dead at the scene.

Woodburn police have not released the victim’s name nor any specific information about a suspect. The investigation remains active and anyone with information is asked to call Woodburn PD at 503.982.2345.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss