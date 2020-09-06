Man slain in Woodburn, shooter at large

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was shot to death late Saturday night in Woodburn and the shooter remains at large, police said Sunday.
The shooting was reported around 11:45 p.m. in the 200 block of Oswald Street. When police arrived they found a man dead at the scene.
Woodburn police have not released the victim’s name nor any specific information about a suspect. The investigation remains active and anyone with information is asked to call Woodburn PD at 503.982.2345.
