Man slain in Woodburn, shooter at large

Shooting reported around 11:45 p.m. Satuday in 200 block of Oswald Street

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was shot to death late Saturday night in Woodburn and the shooter remains at large, police said Sunday.

The shooting was reported around 11:45 p.m. in the 200 block of Oswald Street. When police arrived they found a man dead at the scene.

Woodburn police have not released the victim’s name nor any specific information about a suspect. The investigation remains active and anyone with information is asked to call Woodburn PD at 503.982.2345.