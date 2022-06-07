PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man suspected of robbing more than 30 businesses in the metro area between April and June.

Between April 7 to June 6, Vancouver police say a man stole from multiple businesses, including coffee shops, hotels, auto parts stores, take-out restaurants, a cosmetics store, gas stations and at least one adult store.

According to VPD, the man enters the businesses with a handgun, demands an employee hands over cash and flees.

The suspect is described as a 30- to 35-year-old white man with brown hair and a brown beard. He reportedly weighs about 160 lbs and is between 5’8” to 5’10” tall. Officials say he’s been seen wearing a face covering and a baseball cap.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating the robberies.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or whereabouts is asked to call 911. Police say you should not approach if you see him as he’s believed to be armed and dangerous.