Man sought after armed robbery at Lake Oswego home

Jose Yoel Bahena-Quevedo is armed and dangerous, police said

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Jose Yoel Bahena-Quevedo. (Lake Oswego Police Department)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man is wanted for armed robbery in Lake Oswego, police said on Wednesday.

Jose Yoel Bahena-Quevedo is being sought for his alleged involvement in an armed robbery at a home in the Mountain Park area just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 7.

Lake Oswego police said Bahena-Quevedo is 27 years old, 5-foot-6, 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen driving a tan 2004 Nissan Altima with Oregon license CL65468.

Bahena-Quevedo has an outstanding arrest warrant for robbery, menacing, unlawful use of a weapon and recklessly endangering another person.

Police said he is armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone who knows where Bahena-Quevedo is should call 911.

