PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man in custody is being sought after walking away from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Transition Center.

According to MCSO, 24-year-old Aaron Daniel walked away from the facility around 7 p.m. on Thursday. Daniel was in custody for a probation violation.

Daniel is described as a white adult man with brown eyes and brown hair. He is 6 feet tall and weighs about 175 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 503.588.5032.