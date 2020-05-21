Man stabbed in back under Burnside Bridge

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was stabbed in the back under the Burnside Bridge on Wednesday night, police said.

Officers were called to the 300 block of West Burnside Street at 7 p.m. and found a man with a stab wound to his back, according to the Portland Police Bureau. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.

After talking to witnesses in the area, officers learned the stabbing happened under the Burnside Bridge just west of Naito Parkway. The victim was attacked after a confrontation with the suspect, police said.

The suspect left the area before police arrived. At the time of this posting, no arrests had been made. Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the PPB at 503.823.3333 and reference case number 20-166306.