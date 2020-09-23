Man stabbed inside apartment, suspect arrested after fleeing

A man was hospitalized after being stabbed in his own apartment

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One man was arrested and another was rushed to the hospital after a stabbing occurred at a Clackamas County apartment complex.

Clackamas County deputies were called to the Willamalane Apartments on reports of a stabbing just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday. According to those who had called 911, a man had entered into one of the apartment units and stabbed another man before fleeing in a car.

Once they got to the scene, deputies immediately began giving medical aid to the victim. Paramedics quickly arrived and took over life-saving efforts. The man was then sent to OHSU in an ambulance.

As of 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, police say the man is still being treated. There is no word on his current condition.

Hotchkiss booking photo. (CCSO)

When detectives got to the scene of the stabbing on Tuesday afternoon, they received a call of a suspicious man about 2 miles away. He was reportedly walking at high rate of speed, wearing only his underwear and was bleeding from his head.

Deputies located the man — identified as 24-year-old Gavin Scott Hotchkiss — a short time later and determined he was the stabbing suspect. Medical personnel cleared him and he was taken into custody.

Hotchkiss now faces charges of assault, unlawful use of a weapon and parole violation. His bail was set at $260,000.

As this is an ongoing investigation, authorities can offer no further details at this time. It remains unclear why Hotchkiss entered the victim’s apartment and stabbed him.