Man stabbed in McMinnville Public Library

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was stabbed in the McMinnville Public Library Friday afternoon, according to police.
Police responded to the library just before 3 p.m. The victim had been stabbed on the second floor of the building. He was taken to a nearby hospital. Police said he was in “serious but stable condition,” however the extent of his injuries was not disclosed.
Authorities identified the suspect as a 19-year-old McMinnville man named Jose Nicholo Dominguez—otherwise known as Nico. He initially ran from the scene, but police found him at a nearby Seven-11 and arrested him.
Dominguez was taken to the Yamhill County Correctional Facility on assault allegations.
This is a developing story.
