Man stabbed in the back in Old Town Portland, suspect sought

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau said a stabbing victim is expected to survive after being attacked early Sunday.

Officers responded to a report of a person being stabbed near the intersection of NW 5th Avenue and NW Everett Street just before 3:30 a.m. When officers arrived, the victim reported being stabbed in the back outside of his residence after being confronted by the suspect.

Police said the suspect approached the man while he was outside smoking and tried to stab him. The man tried to defend himself and suffered a cut to the hand. He then tried to run off, but the suspect was able to stab the man in the back.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries, according to PPB.

Detectives said they have identified a suspect but did not immediately provide any additional information. The investigation remains open.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to please call PPB at 503-823-3333 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.