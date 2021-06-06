Man stabbed multiple times in Milwaukie

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 42-year-old man is recovering from serious injuries after being stabbed multiple times Saturday in Milwaukie, according to the Milwaukie Police Department.

On Saturday around 7:25 p.m., officers responded to the report of a stabbing near the intersection of Southeast Main Street and Southeast Jackson Street in Milwaukie, police said.

When Officers arrived on the scene, a 42-year-old man, who had been stabbed several times, told officers that the suspect who stabbed him was headed northbound on Southeast Main Street toward Southeast Harrison Street, according to MPD.

According to MPD, the altercation occurred shortly after the suspect, Keeandre Scott asked for a cigarette from the victim, Michael King. King did not have a cigarette.

During the attack, Scott’s concealed handgun fell to the ground in a holster. The handgun was not used during the altercation.

Officers contacted Scott near Southeast Harrison Street and Southeast 21st Avenue and arrested him without incident. A silver and black Taurus 9mm handgun and folding pocketknife were taken from Scott and seized as evidence.

King was taken to a local hospital with serious life-threatening injuries but is expected to recover.

Scott was taken to the Clackamas County jail and booked on the following charges: attempted murder, robbery, theft, felony possession of a firearm, and unlawful use of a weapon.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information regarding the incident is asked to contact Milwaukie Detective Tony Cereghino at: 503-786-7476.