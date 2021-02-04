Customer stabbed ordering breakfast in Portland drive-thru

Police said the suspect had methamphetamine when he was arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was rushed to a hospital after being stabbed early Thursday morning in Northeast Portland’s Piedmont neighborhood, police said.

A booking photo of Aaron J. Knight, Feb. 4, 2021. (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

Officers got a call shortly after 5 a.m. about a stabbing in the parking lot of a restaurant in the 8000 block of NE Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard.

Officers found a man who had been stabbed multiple times, the Portland Police Bureau said. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Detectives learned the victim was ordering his breakfast in the drive-through of the restaurant when the suspect approached him and stabbed him without warning.

The suspect reportedly walked away after the attack but officers found him nearby.

Aaron J. Knight, 45, was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center for 2nd-degree attempted murder and 2nd-degree assault. Police said he had a user amount of methamphetamine in his possession.