Man stabs fellow construction worker, gets zip-tied by witnesses

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Hillsboro man was arrested and detained with the help of witnesses after stabbing his fellow construction worker in the chest in Corvallis, police said.

Officers with the Corvallis Police Department responded to a vague call requesting someone “call the cops” and an ambulance just after noon Monday in the 2800 block of Northwest Deer Run Street. On the way, officers found out it was a stabbing.

When they arrived, police found Heber Gonzalez, 25, of Hillsboro lying on the ground with his hands zip-tied behind his back.

Detectives said they soon found the stabbing victim, 38-year-old Juan Ramirez-Miguel, also of Hillsboro, who had been stabbed six inches below his armpit. First responders aided Ramirez-Miguel and took him to Good Samaritan Hospital where he remains in stable condition, police said.

An investigation revealed that Gonzalez stabbed Ramirez-Miguel while the two were working on a concrete driveway. Police said Ramirez-Miguel then ran away, and Gonzalez chased him, and then beat him with a 6-foot metal pole, bending it.

Ramirez-Miguel then tackled him, police said, and witnesses ran to the victim’s aid, ultimately zip-tying Gonzalez’s hands until authorities arrived. According to investigators, Gonzalez continued to threaten to kill Ramirez-Miguel and any who helped him.

CPD arrested Gonzalez on several charges: Assault 2, Unlawful Use of a Weapon 2, Coercion, Menacing

and Disorderly Conduct 2.